in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on fatty acid nomenclature. Now, before we get started with the nomenclature, I first want to point out this modified version of our original lipid map. And this is here just to remind you guys that we're still talking about fatty acids here in this lesson, and we have not yet moved on from talking about fatty acids and also a reminder that later in our course, we'll talk about the ISO preens. But this is on Lee after we finished talking about the fatty acids and all of our fatty acid based lipids. But for now we're talking about the fatty acids and specifically the nomenclature of these fatty acids, and it turns out that there's actually several fatty acid nomenclature systems. There's a common naming systems, such as Oleic acid here, for instance, naming this fatty acids. There's also a systematic naming system or nine Octa Deccan Oleic acid, again naming the same exact fatty acid. And then there's also a short hand naming system, which is 18 1 Delta nine and again, this is just another name for the same exact fatty acid. And so in our next video. We're going to talk specifically about the shorthand naming system, since this is likely going to be the nomenclature system that your professors want you guys to know. And so I'll see you guys in that next video where we introduced the shorthand naming system for fatty acids.

