all right, so in this video, we have a very interesting analogy on a car's velocity and acceleration to help you guys better understand myoglobin and hemoglobin hill plots. And so both myoglobin and hemoglobin, oxygen binding can be thought of as a car's velocity to represent the oxygen affinity and a car's acceleration to represent cooperative ity. Now notice down below. We have this black line here for myoglobin and notice that myoglobin is always going to maintain the same relatively high slash medium velocity or the same oxygen affinity, regardless of what the partial pressure of oxygen is. However, uh, my global is not going to be accelerating, so there is absolutely no acceleration, which means it has no cooperative ity. So notice that myoglobin here is just gonna be going on this straight line here with a medium steady medium velocity but no acceleration Now hemoglobin, on the other hand, is going to start off with a very low velocity. So it's going very steady, low velocity, and it's gonna maintain this steady low velocity until it begins accelerating or displaying positive cooperative ity once it binds its first oxygen so again, once it binds its first oxygen at this point right here. It turns on its thrusters and accelerates up to a very, very high speed here. A very high velocity, uh, where it is bound to its third oxygen. But once hemoglobin binds its third oxygen, it has reached and maintained its maximum velocity. So it's already going. It's full velocity and has its highest oxygen affinity. Um, and it's going to stop accelerating at this point once it reaches this high velocity. And so this is going to be representing when the fourth Oxygen is going to bind without any cooperative ity. And so this is just a little analogy to help you guys better understand Hemoglobin and myoglobin hill plot. So hopefully this was useful for you guys, but you can let us know in the comments below. So I'll see you guys in our next video.

