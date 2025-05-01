What is the molality of glucose in an aqueous solution if the boiling point of the solution is 103.15°C?
14. Solutions
Boiling Point Elevation
- Multiple Choice1418views
- Multiple Choice
An ethylene glycol solution contains 25.2 g of ethylene glycol (C2H6O2) in 99.5 mL of water. Determine the change in boiling point. Assume a density of 1.00 g/mL for water.1723views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Pure water boils at 100°C. What is the new boiling point of water after the addition of 13.12 g aluminum chloride, AlCl3, to 615 g water?2306views4rank
- Multiple Choice
Carbon dioxide is dissolved in 722 mL of benzene with a density of 1.59 g/mL. What mass of carbon dioxide would you add to make the boiling point of the solution 104.7°C? (BP of benzene = 80.1 °C)1159views3rank4comments
- Multiple ChoiceCalculate ΔTb for a solution that is prepared by dissolving 2.50 g Ca(NO3)2 in 2.00 L of water. Assume that the density of water = 1.00 g/mL and that ;Kb for water is 0.512 °C /m665views
- Open Question
Determine the boiling point of a solution that contains 78.8 g of naphthalene (C10H8, molar mass = 128.16 g/mol) dissolved in 722 mL of benzene (d = 0.877 g/ml). Pure benzene has a boiling point of 80.1°C and a boiling point elevation constant of 2.53°C/m.784views
- Open Question
A solution of toluene (C₇H₈) in 301 g of cyclohexane (C₆H₁₂) has a boiling point of 90.30°C. what quantity in moles of toluene are in the solution? (for cyclohexane kb = 2.92°C/m, normal boiling point, Tb = 80.90°C)907views
- Open Question
Determine the boiling point of a solution that contains 78.8 g of naphthalene (C10H8, molar mass = 128.16 g/mol) dissolved in 722 ml of benzene (d = 0.877 g/ml). Pure benzene has a boiling point of 80.1°C and a boiling point elevation constant of 2.53°C/m.826views