If a sample of sodium chloride, NaCl, contains 73.1 kg, what is its number of formula units?
Calculate the number of oxygen atoms found in 783.9 g NiCl2 • 6 H2O.
If the density of water is 1.00 g/mL at 25°C, calculate the number of water molecules found in 1.50 x 103 µL of water.
A cylindrical copper wire is used for the fences around a house. The copper wire has a diameter of 0.0750 in. How many copper atoms are found in 5.160 cm piece? The density of copper is 8.96 g/cm3. (V = π • r2 • h)