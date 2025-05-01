The combustion of 4.16 grams of a compound which contains only C,H,O and F yields 7.7 g CO2 and 2.52 g H2O. Another sample of the compound with a mass of 3.63 g is found to contain 0.58 g F. What is the empirical formula of the compound?
3. Chemical Reactions
Combustion Analysis
