What is the wavelength of a photon (in nm) absorbed during a transition from the n = 2 to n = 5 state in the hydrogen atom?
9. Quantum Mechanics
Bohr Equation
2269views5rank2comments
Determine the end (final) value of n in a hydrogen atom transition, if the electron starts in n = 5 and the atom releases a photon of light with an energy of 4.5738 × 10-19 J.2669views2rank1comments
An electron releases energy as it moves from the 6th shell to the 3rd shell. If it releases 4.25 x 109 kJ of energy at a wavelength of 915.7 nm, how many photons were released in the process?1578views2comments
Calculate the frequency of the light emitted when an electron in a hydrogen atom makes each of the following transitions.447views
Which wavelength in the hydrogen emission spectrum corresponds to the transition from n=5 to n=2?538views
If our eyes could see a slightly wider region of the electromagnetic spectrum, we would see a fifth line in the Balmer series emission spectrum. Calculate the wavelength λ associated with the fifth line.603views
Calculate the energy of a photon emitted when an electron in a hydrogen atom undergoes a transition from 𝑛=6 to 𝑛=1.675views
What is the frequency of light that corresponds to the transition of the electron from the n = 3 to the n = one state of the hydrogen atom?502views
Determine the energy change associated with the transition from n = 2 to n = 5 in the hydrogen atom.629views
An electron in the n = 7 level of the hydrogen atom relaxes to a lower energy level, emitting light of 397 nm. what is the value of n for the level to which the electron relaxed?516views
- Open QuestionWhat is the wavelength λ of the photon that has been released in part b?1180views
- Open QuestionWhat is the value of n for the level in which the electron originated?774views1rank
- Open QuestionWhat is the wavelength, in nanometers, of the bright line of the hydrogen emission spectrum corresponding to the following transition?983views
- Open QuestionAn electron in a hydrogen atom relaxes to the n=4 level, emitting light of 114 thz.575views1rank
- Open QuestionAn electron in a hydrogen atom relaxes to the n=4 level, emitting light of 138 thz.733views