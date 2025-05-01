Multiple Choice
Which of the following sources of electromagnetic radiation will have the highest frequency?
A carbon–oxygen double bond within a sugar molecule absorbs electromagnetic radiation at a frequency of 6.0 x 1012 s-1. What portion of the electromagnetic spectrum does this represent?
X-Ray detectors are devices that use scintillators to convert X-rays into light in order to detect X-Rays indirectly. Which of the following would be picked up by an X-Ray detector:radiation with a wavelength of 0.85 nm or a frequency of 6.52 x 1011 s-1?
Arrange the following kinds of electromagnetic radiation in order of increasing wavelength: infrared, green light, red light, radio waves, x rays, ultraviolet light.