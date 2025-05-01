How many different values of ml are possible for a 4d set of orbitals?
9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Magnetic Quantum Number
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice

Select a correct set of values for an electron found within the designated 5d orbital.
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is false?
a) A set of d orbitals contains 5 orbitals.
b) A set of 4s orbitals would have more energy than a set of 3p orbitals.
c) The second shell of an atom possesses d orbitals.
d) A set of f orbitals contains 3 orbitals.
d) A set of f orbitals contains 3 orbitals.
e) The first energy level contains only s orbitals.
- Multiple Choice

Which sketch could represent an orbital with the quantum numbers n = 4 and l = 2?
- Open Question
- Open Question

What are the possible values of mℓ for an electron in a d orbital?
- Open Question
- Open Question

Suppose that, in an alternate universe, the possible values of ml were the integer values including 0 ranging from −l−1 to l+1 (instead of simply −l to +l). how many orbitals would exist in each of the following sublevels?
- Open Question

What is the only possible value of mℓ for an electron in an s orbital?
- Open Question

Which set of quantum numbers cannot specify an orbital?
- Open Question

What are the possible values of ml for each of the following values of l?
- Open Question

Determine the quantum numbers 𝑛 and ℓ and select all possible values for 𝑚ℓ for each subshell of the element.
- Open Question

How many orbitals in an atom can have the designation
- Open Question

An electron in a 3d orbital could have which of the following quantum numbers? select all that could be correct.
- Open Question
- Open Question

What are the possible values of mℓ for an electron in a d orbital?
- Open Question
- Open Question

Type in the maximum number of electrons that can be present in each shell or subshell below.