Quantum Numbers: Principal Quantum Number Example 1

here in this example question. It says which of the following is a possible value for a principal quantum number? Shell. So here we have an equals negative. Three negative 40 11 and negative seven. Remember, we said that your principal quantum number N is connected to the periods or rows of the periodic table. The smallest period value we can have a row is one. And we said that the periodic table is dynamic. It's always increasing. Right now we have seven rows, but in the future, we're gonna we're gonna have 89 10 rows. It can continue onward. So here, theoretically and equals any value from one to infinity. That means all these negative values would not work and and cannot equal zero has to start off as one as a possible value. So the answer here would have to be option D theoretically and can equal 11

