- 0. Math Review(0)
- 1. Intro to Physics Units(0)
- 2. 1D Motion / Kinematics(0)
- Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement(0)
- Average Velocity(0)
- Intro to Acceleration(0)
- Position-Time Graphs & Velocity(0)
- Conceptual Problems with Position-Time Graphs(0)
- Velocity-Time Graphs & Acceleration(0)
- Calculating Displacement from Velocity-Time Graphs(0)
- Conceptual Problems with Velocity-Time Graphs(0)
- Calculating Change in Velocity from Acceleration-Time Graphs(0)
- Graphing Position, Velocity, and Acceleration Graphs(0)
- Kinematics Equations(0)
- Vertical Motion and Free Fall(0)
- Catch/Overtake Problems(0)
- 3. Vectors(0)
- Review of Vectors vs. Scalars(0)
- Introduction to Vectors(0)
- Adding Vectors Graphically(0)
- Vector Composition & Decomposition(0)
- Adding Vectors by Components(0)
- Trig Review(0)
- Unit Vectors(0)
- Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product)(0)
- Calculating Dot Product Using Components(0)
- Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product)(0)
- Calculating Cross Product Using Components(0)
- 4. 2D Kinematics(0)
- 5. Projectile Motion(0)
- 6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)(0)
- 7. Friction, Inclines, Systems(0)
- 8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation(0)
- Uniform Circular Motion(0)
- Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion(0)
- Centripetal Forces(0)
- Vertical Centripetal Forces(0)
- Flat Curves(0)
- Banked Curves(0)
- Newton's Law of Gravity(0)
- Gravitational Forces in 2D(0)
- Acceleration Due to Gravity(0)
- Satellite Motion: Intro(0)
- Satellite Motion: Speed & Period(0)
- Geosynchronous Orbits(0)
- Overview of Kepler's Laws(0)
- Kepler's First Law(0)
- Kepler's Third Law(0)
- Kepler's Third Law for Elliptical Orbits(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy for Systems of Masses(0)
- Escape Velocity(0)
- Energy of Circular Orbits(0)
- Energy of Elliptical Orbits(0)
- Black Holes(0)
- Gravitational Force Inside the Earth(0)
- Mass Distribution with Calculus(0)
- 9. Work & Energy(0)
- 10. Conservation of Energy(0)
- Intro to Energy Types(0)
- Gravitational Potential Energy(0)
- Intro to Conservation of Energy(0)
- Energy with Non-Conservative Forces(0)
- Springs & Elastic Potential Energy(0)
- Solving Projectile Motion Using Energy(0)
- Motion Along Curved Paths(0)
- Rollercoaster Problems(0)
- Pendulum Problems(0)
- Energy in Connected Objects (Systems)(0)
- Force & Potential Energy(0)
- 11. Momentum & Impulse(0)
- Intro to Momentum(0)
- Intro to Impulse(0)
- Impulse with Variable Forces(0)
- Intro to Conservation of Momentum(0)
- Push-Away Problems(0)
- Types of Collisions(0)
- Completely Inelastic Collisions(0)
- Adding Mass to a Moving System(0)
- Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy)(0)
- Ballistic Pendulum(0)
- Collisions with Springs(0)
- Elastic Collisions(0)
- How to Identify the Type of Collision(0)
- Intro to Center of Mass(0)
- 12. Rotational Kinematics(0)
- 13. Rotational Inertia & Energy(0)
- More Conservation of Energy Problems(0)
- Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion(0)
- Parallel Axis Theorem(0)
- Intro to Moment of Inertia(0)
- Moment of Inertia via Integration(0)
- Moment of Inertia of Systems(0)
- Moment of Inertia & Mass Distribution(0)
- Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy(0)
- Energy of Rolling Motion(0)
- Types of Motion & Energy(0)
- Conservation of Energy with Rotation(0)
- Torque with Kinematic Equations(0)
- Rotational Dynamics with Two Motions(0)
- Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion(0)
- 14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics(0)
- 15. Rotational Equilibrium(0)
- 16. Angular Momentum(0)
- Opening/Closing Arms on Rotating Stool(0)
- Conservation of Angular Momentum(0)
- Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law(0)
- Intro to Angular Collisions(0)
- Jumping Into/Out of Moving Disc(0)
- Spinning on String of Variable Length(0)
- Angular Collisions with Linear Motion(0)
- Intro to Angular Momentum(0)
- Angular Momentum of a Point Mass(0)
- Angular Momentum of Objects in Linear Motion(0)
- 17. Periodic Motion(0)
- 18. Waves & Sound(0)
- Intro to Waves(0)
- Velocity of Transverse Waves(0)
- Velocity of Longitudinal Waves(0)
- Wave Functions(0)
- Phase Constant(0)
- Average Power of Waves on Strings(0)
- Wave Intensity(0)
- Sound Intensity(0)
- Wave Interference(0)
- Superposition of Wave Functions(0)
- Standing Waves(0)
- Standing Wave Functions(0)
- Standing Sound Waves(0)
- Beats(0)
- The Doppler Effect(0)
- 19. Fluid Mechanics(0)
- 20. Heat and Temperature(0)
- Temperature(0)
- Linear Thermal Expansion(0)
- Volume Thermal Expansion(0)
- Moles and Avogadro's Number(0)
- Specific Heat & Temperature Changes(0)
- Latent Heat & Phase Changes(0)
- Intro to Calorimetry(0)
- Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes(0)
- Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes(0)
- Phase Diagrams, Triple Points and Critical Points(0)
- Heat Transfer(0)
- 21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases(0)
- 22. The First Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- 23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics(0)
- 24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law(0)
- 25. Electric Potential(0)
- 26. Capacitors & Dielectrics(0)
- 27. Resistors & DC Circuits(0)
- 28. Magnetic Fields and Forces(0)
- 29. Sources of Magnetic Field(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Moving Charges(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents(0)
- Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents(0)
- Magnetic Force Between Two Moving Charges(0)
- Magnetic Field Produced by Loops andSolenoids(0)
- Toroidal Solenoids aka Toroids(0)
- Biot-Savart Law (Calculus)(0)
- Ampere's Law (Calculus)(0)
- 30. Induction and Inductance(0)
- 31. Alternating Current(0)
- Alternating Voltages and Currents(0)
- RMS Current and Voltage(0)
- Phasors(0)
- Resistors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Resistors(0)
- Capacitors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Capacitors(0)
- Inductors in AC Circuits(0)
- Phasors for Inductors(0)
- Impedance in AC Circuits(0)
- Series LRC Circuits(0)
- Resonance in Series LRC Circuits(0)
- Power in AC Circuits(0)
- 32. Electromagnetic Waves(0)
- 33. Geometric Optics(0)
- 34. Wave Optics(0)
- 35. Special Relativity(0)
Standing Waves: Videos & Practice Problems
Standing Waves Practice Problems
Determine the formula for the wave pulse at any time t of a transverse wave traveling to the right along a rope at 2.0 meters per second. At time t = 0, the pulse is defined by D=(x2+4.0 m2)6.0 m3, where D and x are in meters. Assume no frictional losses.
The displacement of a ripple traveling through a shallow pool is described by:
D1=5.1sin(0.96y−25t+3.2), where D1 and y are in centimeters and t is in seconds. Determine an equation for a ripple moving in the opposite direction that will form a standing wave when combined with this one.
A student builds a tunable stringed musical instrument using a fishing line of mass 6 g and length 60 cm. The fishing line slides through a tuning peg that allows the student to adjust the tension. The developed instrument was tested in a room where the speed of sound is 344 m/s. The student adjusts the tension so that when it vibrates in its second overtone, it produces sound with a wavelength of 0.63 m. i) Determine the tension in the fishing line in order to vibrate in the second overtone. ii) Determine the frequency of the sound produced by this line in its fundamental mode of vibration.
A guitarist is tuning his guitar using harmonics. When in tune, the sixth string (low E string) should be at a frequency of 82.41 Hz, and the fourth string (D string) should be at a frequency of 146.83 Hz. Determine the frequency difference between the fourth harmonic of the sixth string and the third harmonic of the fourth string.
Determine the speed of the traveling waves on a 75-cm banjo string that is fixed at both ends and resonates at frequencies of 2.2, 2.5, and 2.8 kHz within the range of 2.0 to 3.0 kHz.
The speed of transverse waves in a stretched guitar string is 417 m/s. Determine the first harmonic i) wavelength and ii) frequency if the string length is 75 cm.
A violin's nylon string of length 0.51 m is fixed at both ends. A transverse wave on this string travels at a speed of 600 m/s. Determine i) the wavelength and ii) the frequency of the third harmonic.
A copper cable is tied between two trees. The horizontal distance between the two trees is 3 m. The transverse waves travel at a speed of 80 m/s along the taut cable. Calculate the i) wavelength and ii) frequency of the third overtone.
A physics student plucks a taut 1-meter string fixed at both ends and observes the oscillations. The student measured its mass as 4 g and length as 1 m. The fundamental frequency and amplitude are measured using a high-speed camera coupled to an image processor. The fundamental frequency produced by the oscillating string is 80 Hz, and the amplitude at an antinode is 6 cm. Determine the speed of the waves in the string.
A 0.8 m string with a mass of 1.6 g is attached to a tuning peg on one end and a wooden board on the other. The peg is turned clockwise to obtain an 80-N tension in the string. Calculate the frequency of the fundamental mode of oscillation.
Opposing waves with equal frequency and amplitude form a standing wave via interference. The figure below shows a standing wave vibrating on a string with an oscillation frequency of 250 Hz. Calculate the speed at which this wave travels along the string.
Consider a rope that is anchored at both ends, with a total length of 72 cm. Using the concept of standing waves, calculate the four longest wavelengths that can be produced on this rope.
For a 2.2-meter rope secured at both ends, standing waves are observed at two consecutive frequencies,30 Hz and 45 Hz. Draw an illustration of the standing-wave pattern that emerges when the rope resonates at the higher frequency of 45 Hz.
A guitarist is tuning his acoustic guitar and pays particular attention to two strings: the 5th string (A string), which is tuned to 110 Hz, and the 2nd string (B string), tuned to 246 Hz. Considering that the strings have the same length and are subject to nearly equal tension, estimate the mass ratio between the A string and the B string.
A research lab is investigating the properties of an erbium-doped fiber laser (EDFL) for potential applications in telecommunications. The lab has set up an EDFL with a cavity length of 48 cm, configured to oscillate in the 150,000 modes. To better understand the performance of this laser, the researchers need to determine the wavelength and frequency of the laser beam generated by the EDFL. Calculate these parameters for the given erbium-doped fiber laser setup.
Consider a guitar string made from an elastic material that can support standing waves when stretched between two fixed points. This guitar string is 14 cm long and has a cross-sectional area of 78 mm². The material's density is 980 kg/m³. When the string is under a tension of 400 N, find the lowest frequency of the guitar string.
A physicist uses a 40 cm plastic line with a linear density of 0.3 g/m to create sounds by making the line vibrate. The physicist tests the instrument in a lecture hall by making the line vibrate in its fundamental mode. The temperature in the hall was 20°C. The students in the hall catch a sound with a wavelength of 50 cm. Calculate the tension in the line.
A wire of length 0.8 m and mass 10 g is connected at one end to a spring and at the other end to a clamp. The wire is stretched horizontally to elongate the spring by 6.0 cm. When it is strummed, the wire vibrates in its fundamental mode at a frequency of 120 Hz. Calculate the spring constant. Assume that the spring is at rest.
Aiming to determine the radius of a 2.5 kg metal ball by investigating the properties of standing waves, a scientist hangs the ball vertically at one end of a string that passes over a light, frictionless pulley. The string's second end is attached to a rigid support, as shown in the figure. The horizontal section of the string vibrates in its second harmonic when the ball is hanging in the air. While it vibrates in its fourth harmonic, the ball is completely submerged in a liquid of density 1.1 g/cm3. The string oscillation frequency is the same before and after the ball is completely submerged in the liquid. Determine the radius of the ball.
When a plastic line of length L is stretched to a tension of T between two clamps, the frequency of the first harmonic is 192 Hz. The tension is tripled by turning the clamps. Calculate the new frequency of the first harmonic.
Consider an inextensible and massless string of length L suspended from the top of a roof. A block of mass mb is firmly attached to the string's lower end. When the string is wiggled, a third-harmonic standing wave of frequency 250 Hz is set up on the string. If an additional mass of 1.5 kg is added to the lower end, the third harmonic frequency is shifted to 285 Hz. Calculate the block's mass.