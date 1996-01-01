Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves Practice Problems

Consider a circular solenoid with a diameter of 20.0 cm creating a magnetic field that increases at the rate of 0.0500 T/s.

i) For a circular cross-section with a diameter of 12 cm centered on the solenoid axis and perpendicular to the solenoid axis, find the rate of change of flux through the circle.

ii) Calculate the magnitude of the induced electric field at a radial distance of 6 cm from the solenoid axis.

iii) Determine the magnitude of the induced electric field at a radial distance of 12 cm from the solenoid axis.