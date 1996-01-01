The atmosphere of a terrestrial exoplanet is composed primarily of nitrogen. The temperature and pressure at the surface of the exoplanet are thought to be 430 K and 15 bars, respectively. The planetary scientists studying this exoplanet define the standard temperature and pressure (STP) as 430 K and 15 bars, respectively. Calculate i) the mean free path and ii) the root mean square velocity of nitrogen molecules on the planet's surface. Assume that the ideal gas law is applicable. The two nitrogen atoms are separated by a distance of 1.3 × 10−10 m.