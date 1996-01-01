21. Kinetic Theory of Ideal Gases
Mean Free Path of Gases
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose you are in a dense forest and can barely see trees that are 50 m away due to the fog. If the number of fog particles was to decrease by a factor of 3, what is the farthest distance you would be able to see through the forest? Consider the fog particles are similar to gas molecules with respect to their dependence on the number density of the gas and molecular radius.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
50 m
B
104 m
C
60 m
D
40 m