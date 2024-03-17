5. Projectile Motion
Negative (Downward) Launch
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rocks on a slippery mountain can turn into swift projectiles as they slide. Imagine a rock at the ridge of a mountain incline at a 22° angle below the horizontal, with an initial velocity of 6.0 m/s. If the mountain's edge is 13 m above the ground, calculate the horizontal distance between the base of the mountain to the point at which the rock hits the ground.
