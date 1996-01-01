5. Projectile Motion
Negative (Downward) Launch
5. Projectile Motion Negative (Downward) Launch
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
An open lift is descending at a steady speed of 2.5 m/s relative to the ground as shown in the figure below. A person in the lift throws a small box horizontally outward from the lift with a speed of 10.0 m/s. Determine the magnitude and direction of the initial velocity of the box relative to a person standing on the ground.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v = 10.3 m/s, 14° below the positive x-axis.
B
v = 10.3 m/s, 76° below the positive x-axis.
C
v = 7.50 m/s, 14° above the positive x-axis.
D
v = 7.50 m/s, 76° above the positive x-axis.