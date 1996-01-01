6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two metallic boxes are connected to a massless and frictionless pulley by a massless cable, as shown in the diagram below. Box 1 is sliding down the incline (the incline plane surfaces are not frictionless). Some of the objects interacting are the pulley and the cable. Nonetheless, you must decide whether they are part of the system. Present an interaction diagram of the system.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The system is comprised of two metallic boxes and the pulley
B
The system is comprised of two metallic boxes and the cable
C
The system is comprised of two metallic boxes, the pulley, and the cable
D
The system is comprised of the two metallic boxes and the entire earth