27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Intro to Current
To protect an LED strip light with a maximum current draw of 0.7 Amps, a fuse wire made of a material with a melting point at a current density of 250 A/cm² is used. Determine the required radius of this fuse wire.
A
0.03 cm
B
0.06 cm
C
0.12 mm
D
0.12 cm