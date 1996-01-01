27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Intro to Current
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A high-speed train operates with a power supply system that utilizes overhead wires for electrical transmission. The overhead wire has an outer diameter of 4 cm and an inner diameter of 3 cm. The wire carries a current of 1000 A. Calculate the current density in the wire.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.82 x 106 A/m2
B
4.82 x 106 A/m2
C
1.82 x 106 A/m2
D
3.82 x 106 A/m2