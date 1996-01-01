30. Induction and Inductance
LC Circuits
30. Induction and Inductance LC Circuits
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are provided with a 0.5 F capacitor, a long copper wire of radius 20 μm, and a hollow ceramic cylinder of radius 3.2 mm. What length of an inductor made from these materials will form a 0.20 Hz oscillator with the capacitor when the inductor has 3 layers of turns closely packed together?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
16.7 m
B
50.0 m
C
150 m
D
0.167 m