30. Induction and Inductance LC Circuits
In a circuit, an inductor is connected in parallel with two capacitors. The capacitors are used one at a time. Given that the inductance, L = 3.20 mH, and the capacitances are C1 = 0.20 nF and C2 = 0.35 nF, calculate the oscillation frequencies for each configuration.
A
ω1 = 199 kHz and ω2 = 150 kHz
B
ω1 = 7.9 MHz and ω2 = 5.9 MHz
C
ω1 = 199 kHz and ω2 = 2.49 kHz
D
ω1 = 1.25 kHz and ω2 = 150 kHz