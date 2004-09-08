6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Newton's First & Second Laws
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
When a vehicle takes off abruptly, you will jerk backward. To gain a better comprehension of the process, you place a box on a frictionless surface at the back of a pick-up truck. There is no mechanism to secure the box. Explain what happens when the pick-up truck takes off.
When a vehicle takes off abruptly, you will jerk backward. To gain a better comprehension of the process, you place a box on a frictionless surface at the back of a pick-up truck. There is no mechanism to secure the box. Explain what happens when the pick-up truck takes off.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The box accelerates and increases its velocity backward.
B
The box does not accelerate but will remain at constant velocity (at rest) until it hits the back of the pick-up.
C
The box does not accelerate but will remain at a constant velocity, the same as that of the pick-up truck.
D
The box moves at the same velocity as the truck.