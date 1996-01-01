28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields
28. Magnetic Fields and Forces Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A beam of singly charged particles of 7Li moves through a uniform magnetic field at a speed of 4.0 km/s. A 7Li particle has a mass of 1.16 × 10-26 kg. The magnetic field deflects the particles' beam, and the beam leaves the magnetic field region perpendicular to the initial direction of incidence. Determine the strength of the magnetic field if the distance traveled by the 7Li beam is 3.24 cm.
0.65 × 10-2 T
0.76 × 10-2 T
1.31 × 10-2 T
1.40 × 10-2 T