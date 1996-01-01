28. Magnetic Fields and Forces
Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields
28. Magnetic Fields and Forces Circular Motion of Charges in Magnetic Fields
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In your laboratory, you set up an experiment with a mass spectrometer used to separate ionized particles. A single ionized particle of mass 3.27 × 10-25 kg and with an energy of 1.00 MeV moves in a circle of radius 18.00 cm in a uniform magnetic field. What would be the orbital radius of a doubly ionized particle of mass 1.59 × 10-25 kg entering the same magnetic field with an energy of 1.00 MeV?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.28 cm
B
12.6 cm
C
14.9 cm
D
25.8 cm