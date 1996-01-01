In your laboratory, you set up an experiment with a mass spectrometer used to separate ionized particles. A single ionized particle of mass 3.27 × 10-25 kg and with an energy of 1.00 MeV moves in a circle of radius 18.00 cm in a uniform magnetic field. What would be the orbital radius of a doubly ionized particle of mass 1.59 × 10-25 kg entering the same magnetic field with an energy of 1.00 MeV?