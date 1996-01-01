1. Intro to Physics Units
Dimensional Analysis
What should be the dimensions of the quantity R formed by the following combination: R = √[(hc)/G] where G (gravitational constant), h (Planck's constant), and c (speed of light) are three universal constants.
A
[M]
B
[LT]
C
[L]
D
[T]