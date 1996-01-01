1. Intro to Physics Units
Dimensional Analysis
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the dimensions of the quantity P formed by the following combination: P = √[1/(ϵ0μ0)]. The fundamental constants are ϵ0 (vacuum permittivity), and μ0 (vacuum permeability).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
L/T2/3
B
L/T2
C
√[L/T]
D
L/T