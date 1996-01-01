6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
While going on a rescue operation, a soldier is hanging from a long rope to a helicopter, that is traveling eastward horizontally to lift people to rescue from a recent flood-affected area. If the helicopter is speeding up uniformly, then draw a clearly labeled free-body diagram for the soldier.
While going on a rescue operation, a soldier is hanging from a long rope to a helicopter, that is traveling eastward horizontally to lift people to rescue from a recent flood-affected area. If the helicopter is speeding up uniformly, then draw a clearly labeled free-body diagram for the soldier.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D