10. Conservation of Energy Springs & Elastic Potential Energy
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
An apple, weighing 0.381 kg, is launched upwards when a vertical spring, considered mass-negligible with a spring constant of 876 N/m attached to a surface, is compressed by 0.221 m and then released. Determine the apple's upward speed.
An apple, weighing 0.381 kg, is launched upwards when a vertical spring, considered mass-negligible with a spring constant of 876 N/m attached to a surface, is compressed by 0.221 m and then released. Determine the apple's upward speed.
