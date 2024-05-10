A food inspector takes a 35-g sample of potato chips and places it in a small iron container of mass 0.45 kg filled with oxygen. He then places it in 2.5 kg of water in an iron calorimeter cup of mass 0.85 kg at a temperature of 12 °C. Afterward, the oxygen-potato chip mixture in the small container is combusted, and the equilibrium temperature turns out to be 48 °C. If the food inspector does not make any error in his calculations, what would his estimate of the Calories be in 85 g of potato chips? [Hint: The specific heat capacities of iron and water are 0.11 kcal/kg⋅°C and 1.0 kcal/kg⋅°C respectively.]