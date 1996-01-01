25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential Energy
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A point charge q = -2.80 μC has a fixed position. A tiny ball of mass 8.00 g is charged Q = -6.20 μC and shot toward the point charge. When the ball is 75 cm from the point charge, its speed is 17.0 m/s. What is the speed of the ball when it is 35 cm from the point charge? Treat the ball as a point charge and ignore weight.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
12.0 m/s
B
8.50 m/s
C
15.1 m/s
D
10.7 m/s
E
7.57 m/s