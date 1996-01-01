25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential Energy
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an attempt to merge two hydrogen ions into a single atom, the separation of the ions is changed slowly from 1.1 × 10-11 m to 2.0 × 10-15 m. a) Calculate the work done in changing the separation. b) The ions slip from rest and start moving away from each other. What's their speed when the separation is 1.1 × 10-11 m?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a) 1.44 × 106 J
b) 2.93 × 1016 m/s
B
a) 1.44 × 106 J
b) 8.30 × 106 m/s
C
a) 1.15 × 10-13 J
b) 5.87 × 106 m/s
D
a) 1.15 × 10-13 J
b) 8.30 × 106 m/s
