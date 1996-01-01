35. Special Relativity
Special Vs. Galilean Relativity
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A person stands at the rear of a boat, moving away from the shore. The person can throw a frisbee at 25 m/s. They throw the frisbee towards the shore, and it approaches at a speed of 15 m/s. What is the boat's speed?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
15 m/s
B
25 m/s
C
10 m/s
D
20 m/s