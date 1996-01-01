35. Special Relativity
Special Vs. Galilean Relativity
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A man is on a train moving at 4.0 m/s. He can throw a ball at a speed of 7.0 m/s. What is the ball's speed relative to the ground if he throws the ball (i) in the direction the train is moving, (ii) in the opposite direction of the train's movement, and (iii) When the ball is thrown perpendicular to the direction of the train's movement.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 11 m/s, (ii) -3.0 m/s, (iii) 8.1 m/s
B
(i) -3.0 m/s, (ii) 11 m/s, (iii) 8.1 m/s
C
(i) -8.0 m/s, (ii) 3.0 m/s, (iii) -11 m/s
D
(i) 11 m/s, (ii) -3.0 m/s, (iii) -8.1 m/s