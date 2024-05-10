An astronaut who can throw a discus to a maximum distance of 65.0 m on Earth participates in a space sports event on a planet that is the same size as Earth. There, given the same initial speed and angle, the maximum distance she can throw the discus is reduced to 40.0 m. Calculate the mass of this planet. Use ﻿ G = 6.674 × 1 0 − 11 N . m 2 k g 2 G=6.674\times 10^{-11\ }\frac{N.m^2}{kg^2} G=6.674×10−11 kg2N.m2​﻿ and radius of Earth ﻿ r E = 6.371 × 1 0 6 m r_E=6.371\times 10^6\mathrm{~m} rE​=6.371×106 m﻿.