8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Newton's Law of Gravity
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Newton's Law of Gravity
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two satellites, named CosmoComm and SolarSurfer, each with a mass of 120 kg, are launched into space and positioned 48 meters apart from each other. At what distance from the Earth's center will the gravitational force between CosmoComm and SolarSurfer be equal to the gravitational force exerted by Earth on a single satellite?
Two satellites, named CosmoComm and SolarSurfer, each with a mass of 120 kg, are launched into space and positioned 48 meters apart from each other. At what distance from the Earth's center will the gravitational force between CosmoComm and SolarSurfer be equal to the gravitational force exerted by Earth on a single satellite?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.07 × 10 13m
B
2.27 × 10 16m
C
2.31 × 10 16m
D
1.24 × 10 13m