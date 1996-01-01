8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Newton's Law of Gravity
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Newton's Law of Gravity
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cylindrical object with a mass of 2.3 kg is located on a satellite that orbits Mars at an altitude of 400 km from its surface. Determine the gravitational force experienced by this cylinder. The mass of Mars is (6.42 × 1023 kg) and its radius is (3.34 × 106 m).
A cylindrical object with a mass of 2.3 kg is located on a satellite that orbits Mars at an altitude of 400 km from its surface. Determine the gravitational force experienced by this cylinder. The mass of Mars is (6.42 × 1023 kg) and its radius is (3.34 × 106 m).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.39 N
B
6.63 N
C
7.04 N
D
9.21 N