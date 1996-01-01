26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Capacitors & Capacitance
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A central brass ball and a concentric brass shell form a spherical capacitor. The central brass ball has a radius R1 and the shell has an inner radius of 5.10 cm. If a voltage of 180 V is applied across the plates, the central ball and the shell are charged with 5.00 nC and -5.00 nC, respectively. What are i) the capacitance (C) of the device, ii) the numerical value of R1, and iii) the electric field (E) at the surface of the central ball?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) C = 2.78 nF ;
ii) R = 4.23 cm;
iii) E = 1.25 × 10 4 N/C
B
i) C = 2.78 pF;
ii) R =4.23 cm;
iii) E = 2.51 × 104 N/C
C
i) C = 2.78 pF;
ii) R = 6.12 cm;
iii)E = 2.51 × 104 N/C
D
i) C = 5.56 pF;
ii) R = 8.46 cm;
iii) E = 1.25 × 104 N/C
