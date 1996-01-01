A central brass ball and a concentric brass shell form a spherical capacitor. The central brass ball has a radius R 1 and the shell has an inner radius of 5.10 cm. If a voltage of 180 V is applied across the plates, the central ball and the shell are charged with 5.00 nC and -5.00 nC, respectively. What are i) the capacitance (C) of the device, ii) the numerical value of R 1 , and iii) the electric field (E) at the surface of the central ball?