A cylinder-shaped capacitor consists of a copper cylinder of radius 3.00 cm surrounded concentrically by a copper cylindrical shell of inner radius 4.00 cm. Both the cylinder and the shell have the same length of 10.00 cm. The cylinder is negatively charged with a charge of 50 pC, while the shell is positively charged with a charge of - 50 pC. Find the i) capacitance (C) of this cylindrical capacitor and ii) the potential difference (ΔV) required across this capacitor to generate these charges.