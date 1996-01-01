26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Capacitors & Capacitance
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cylinder-shaped capacitor consists of a copper cylinder of radius 3.00 cm surrounded concentrically by a copper cylindrical shell of inner radius 4.00 cm. Both the cylinder and the shell have the same length of 10.00 cm. The cylinder is negatively charged with a charge of 50 pC, while the shell is positively charged with a charge of - 50 pC. Find the i) capacitance (C) of this cylindrical capacitor and ii) the potential difference (ΔV) required across this capacitor to generate these charges.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C = 1.93 × 10-11 F
ii) ΔV = 2.59 V
B
i) C = 2.38 × 10-10 F
ii) ΔV = 3.22 V
C
i) C = 4.63 × 10-9 F
ii) ΔV = 1.10 V
D
i) C = 1.29 × 10-9 F
ii) ΔV = 3.80 V
