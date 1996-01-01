19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rectangular tank measures 1.50 m by 1.20 m by 2.00 m. The cross-section, 1.50 m by 1.20 m, has a lid that can compress liquids in the tank. Moving the lid by 0.25 m to compress a 90.6 kg liquid in the tank raises the liquid's pressure by 1.50 × 106 Pa. Calculate the speed of sound in the liquid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
691 m/s
B
319 m/s
C
40.7 m/s
D
214 m/s