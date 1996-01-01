19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sound travels at different speeds in solids, liquids, and gases. A tap on one end of a 7.2 m solid creates waves traveling through the solid and in the air (vair = 343 m/s). The durations the waves take to arrive on the opposite end of the solid differ by 0.012 s. Find the speed of sound in the solid.
A
343 m/s
B
801 m/s
C
458 m/s
D
218 m/s