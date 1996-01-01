24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Charge
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Charge
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bar of length 1.5L is placed parallel to the x-axis. The origin point on the x-axis is located at (3L/4) and is measured from the left end of the bar. The charge on the bar varies as λ=b|x|, where the constant "b" has the units of C/m2. Sketch a graph of λ versus x for the total length of the rod.
A bar of length 1.5L is placed parallel to the x-axis. The origin point on the x-axis is located at (3L/4) and is measured from the left end of the bar. The charge on the bar varies as λ=b|x|, where the constant "b" has the units of C/m2. Sketch a graph of λ versus x for the total length of the rod.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D