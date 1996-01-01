24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Charge
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Charged organic matter is used to cast a sphere of radius 125 mm and has a total charge of 60 nC. Assuming that there is even charge distribution, calculate the charge enclosed by a spherical surface with a radius of i) 20 mm and ii) 60 mm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 0.25 nC
ii) 6.6 nC
B
i) 60 nC
ii) 6.6 nC
C
i) 0.25 nC
ii) 8.5 nC
D
i) 7.0 µC
ii) 6.4 µC