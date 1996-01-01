18. Waves & Sound
Intro to Waves
18. Waves & Sound Intro to Waves
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A string of mass 5 g and length 1.25 m is tightly attached to a mechanical vibrator at one end and to a fixed support at the other end. The mechanical vibrator generates traveling waves. The traveling wave is modeled with the wave function y = 6 mm (sin { [1.5π (rad/m) x] + [90π (rad/s) t] } ). What is the i) tension (T) in the string and the ii) average power (Pav) transmitted by the traveling wave?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) T = 14.4 N; ii) Pav = 0.345 W
B
i) T = 14.4 N; ii) Pav = 3.45 W
C
i) T = 144 N; ii) Pav = 0.345 W
D
i) T = 144 N; ii) Pav = 3.45 W