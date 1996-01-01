18. Waves & Sound
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A violin's horizontal cord is held in place by two fixed ends: the bridge and the nut. The fundamental frequency of the stationary waves produced is 440 Hz. How long does it take the oscillating cord to go from the maximum positive displacement to the maximum negative displacement at a point located x = λ/4 from the left end?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.14 × 10-3 s
B
2.30 × 10-3 s
C
1.14 × 10-1 s
D
2.30 × 10-1 s