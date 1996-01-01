11. Momentum & Impulse
Adding Mass to a Moving System
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A humanitarian helicopter of total mass 11 500 kg (pilots and food boxes) releases vertically a 150 kg box of food. The helicopter is flying at a constant speed of 45 m/s in the x-direction. Find the box's velocity immediately after it was released.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0 m/s Î
B
-45 m/s Î
C
45 m/s Î
D
could not be determined from the given information