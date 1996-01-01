11. Momentum & Impulse
Adding Mass to a Moving System
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bus of mass M traveling at a velocity of + V Î crashes into a truck of mass 4M traveling at a velocity of + V/4 Î and sticks to it. Just after, the bus and the truck collide with a car of mass M/2 waiting at a red light. Find the velocity of the bus, truck, and car after the collision if they stick together.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(2/5) V Î
B
(2/7) V Î
C
(4/7) V Î
D
(4/11) V Î