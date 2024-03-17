10. Conservation of Energy
Motion Along Curved Paths
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A block is attached to one end of a rope. However, the other end of it is fixed. Given that the rope's length is L and the block is released from the horizontal orientation of the rope, evaluate its final velocity at the bottom of its trajectory.
