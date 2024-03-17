10. Conservation of Energy
Motion Along Curved Paths
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A block is attached to one end of a string while the other end is fixed. There is a pin directly below the pivot at a distance of H = 0.70L, where L is the length of the string. The block is released from the horizontal position as shown in the figure. Upon reaching the bottom it starts to revolve around the pin. Evaluate the speed of the block when it is at the topmost point of its trajectory about the pin.
