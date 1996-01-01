0. Math Review
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Free protons with even distribution are confined in the region of space ranging from 0 ≤ y ≤ 4 cm. No protons are detected outside this region. Suppose 1.0 × 10 5 protons are in the entire range; how many protons are located in the range 0.65 cm to 0.72 cm?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4800 protons
B
47000 protons
C
3500 protons
D
49000 protons