25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose there are two point charges, one with a positive charge of +30 nC and the other with a negative charge of -20 nC. A distance of 6.0 cm separates these charges. An electron is initially at rest and released from a position equidistant between the charges. Calculate the speed of the electron after it has travelled a distance of 2.0 cm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.0 × 107 m/s
B
5.4 × 1015 m/s
C
7.4 × 1010 m/s
D
7.2 × 1015 m/s