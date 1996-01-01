25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
An insulated fleck with a mass of 3.5 ng has a deficiency of 85 electrons. The fleck rests on top of a ball of radius 0.45 m in an evacuated space. If the ball is charged instantaneously, what potential of the ball launches the fleck to a maximum height of 4.0 m?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.12 × 1010 V
B
1.14 × 1010 V
C
1.12 × 107 V
D
1.14 × 107 V